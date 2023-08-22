Lanes Appliance Sales & Service - 8/22/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jeremy Davis, President & CEO of Lanes Appliance Sales & Service shares tips on getting to best performance out of your home appliances. Jeremy also explains how to navigate through all of the brands and models to select the right appliance for your home. For more information please visit lanesrepair.com or call (517) 393-1102.

