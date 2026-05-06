Lane's Appliance Sales and Service - 05/06/26

LANSING, Mich. — Jeremy Davis, Owner of Lanes Appliance Sales and Service, discusses the benefits of having your appliances on a Protection Plan. For more information, please visit LanesRepair.com/app or call (517) 393-1102.
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