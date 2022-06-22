Lake Odessa Fair - 6/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Bill King, President and Rachel Haskin, Member of the Lake Odessa Fair Board talk about how the fair is a step back in time event that families do not want to miss this summer! For more information please visit lakeodessafair.org or call (616) 291-0245.
