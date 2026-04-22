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LaFontaine Mitsubishi - 04/22/26

Mitsubishi is back and the LaFontaine group is proud to be a partner! Andrew Thompkins, General Manager of LaFontaine Mitsubishi, shares details on the remodeled showroom, exciting warranty offers, EV deals and more!
LaFontaine Mitsubishi - 04/22/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Mitsubishi is back and the LaFontaine group is proud to be a partner! Andrew Thompkins, General Manager of LaFontaine Mitsubishi, shares details on the remodeled showroom, exciting warranty offers, EV deals and more! For more information, please visit LaFontaineMitsubishiLansing.com or call (517) 325-5197.

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