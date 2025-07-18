LaFontaine Lansing - 07/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — Casey Jacobsen, LaFontaine Lansing Grassroots Marketing Manager, invites everyone to the Henry Ford Birthday Celebration! Also, Ted O'Dell talks about the Model T club, "Central Michigan T's"! For more information please visit lafontainelansing.com or call (833) 943-0059.

