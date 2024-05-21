LaFontaine Lansing - 05/21/24

LANSING, Mich. — Drew Tompkins and Casey Jacobson with LaFontaine Lansing, discuss the van LaFontaine has parked at Darrell's Market in Mason till May 22nd to encourage the community to donate to the Mason Food Bank. They also discuss their sponsorship with FOX 47 and the Mason Food Bank on May 23rd at Thursday Night Live at the Courthouse in Mason featuring the Mason Jazz Band. The van will also be at this event accepting donations! For more information please visit or LaFontaineLansing.com call (517) 220-6343.

