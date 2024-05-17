LaFontaine Lansing - 05/17/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jim Messick and Casey Jacobsen from LaFontaine Lansing talk about how they love helping local charities in the community and how they will be partnering with FOX 47 on May 23rd for a food drive for the Mason Food Bank. For more information please visit LaFontaineLansing.com.

