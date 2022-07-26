LaFontaine Hiring Event - 7/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Welch, Corporate Talent Acquisitions at LaFontaine Automotive Group talks about their upcoming hiring event tonight from 6:30pm to 8:30pm here in Lansing at 5827 South Pennsylvania Ave. Come on out tonight or for more information please visit familydeal.com or call (248) 714-1535.

