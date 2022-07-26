Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

LaFontaine Hiring Event - 7/26/22

Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 11:11:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Welch, Corporate Talent Acquisitions at LaFontaine Automotive Group talks about their upcoming hiring event tonight from 6:30pm to 8:30pm here in Lansing at 5827 South Pennsylvania Ave. Come on out tonight or for more information please visit familydeal.com or call (248) 714-1535.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019