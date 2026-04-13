LaFontaine Ford Lansing Elite Commercial Service Center - 04/13/26

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Woodard, Commercial & Fleet Sales Manager of LaFontaine Ford Lansing Elite Commercial Service Center, stops by to discuss what they can do for your commercial vehicles. Their new facility is designed to service larger commercial vehicles, with services dedicated to faster turnaround and reduce downtime, to get you back on the road. Theses services also include financing guidance, fleet growth planning, and personalized support. For more information, please visit LaFontaineFordLansing.com/pro-elite-commercial-service-center or call (517) 512-6700.

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