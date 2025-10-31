LaFontaine Ford Lansing - 10/31/25

LANSING, Mich. — Ed Montgomery, Sales Manager with LaFontaine Ford Lansing stop by to discuss their new Ford Pro Elite location that will be opening soon. Housed in what was previously their Buick GMC building on Pennsylvania Ave, it's currently undergoing construction and will be a new commercial service center serving the community. There is also a new Used Car Lot located next to the Ford Pro Elite location! LaFontaine Ford Lansing is also offering a tire price match deal with buy 3 Tires, get 1 free, price match guarantee, and mobile service options. For more information please visit LaFontaineFordLansing.com or call (517) 394-7000.

