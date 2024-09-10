LaFontaine Ford Lansing - 09/10/24

LANSING, Mich. — Jim Messick and Casey Jacobsen of LaFontaine Automotive Group stop in to discuss the opening of a Used Car Supercenter, partnering with electric truck manufacturer Bollinger Motors, the upcoming opening of Ford Pro Elite in South Lansing, and various community involvement projects. For more information please visit LaFontaineFordLansing.com or call (833) 943-0059.

