LaFontaine Ford Lansing - 03/25/26

LANSING, Mich. — Thomas Montgomery, General Manager of LaFontaine Ford Lansing, talks about LaFontaine’s expansion in the Lansing community and how customers can benefit from special Ford Truck Month offers. For more information, please visit LaFontaineFordLansing.com or call (517) 394-7000

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