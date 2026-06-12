LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Okemos - 6/12/26

LANSING, Mich. — Casey Yancho, Grassroots Marketing Manager at LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Okemos, drives over to the Morning Blend to talk about the upcoming LaFontaine Jeep Meet & Greet! For more information visit lafontainecdjrokemos.com or call (517) 758-3400.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
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