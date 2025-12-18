LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - 12/18/25

LANSING, Mich. — LaFontaine has proudly served the Lansing area for years, and now they’re expanding with their second Chrysler Jeep location right in Okemos. This new store means even more convenience, more inventory, and more ways to deliver the Family Deal to our community. For more information please visit LaFontaineCDJRLansing.com , LaFontaineCDJROkemos.com or call (517) 785-3400.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook