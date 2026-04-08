LaFontaine CDJR Okemos - 04/08/26

LANSING, Mich. — Casey Jacobsen invites the members of the Lansing Community and surrounding areas to the Grand Opening of LaFontaine Okemos. For more information, please visit LaFontaineCDJROkemos.com or call (517) 758-3400.
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