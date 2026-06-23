LaFontaine CDJR of Lansing - 06/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — LaFontaine Municipal Fleet Department to host upcoming First Responders Event in Lansing on July 22nd 11-2pm. For more information, please visit LaFontaineCDJRLansing.com or call (517) 325-5103.

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