LaFontaine CDJR of Lansing - 06/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — LaFontaine Municipal Fleet Department to host upcoming First Responders Event in Lansing on July 22nd 11-2pm. For more information, please visit LaFontaineCDJRLansing.com or call (517) 325-5103.
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