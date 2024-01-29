LaFontaine CDJR Of Lansing - 01/29/24

LANSING, Mich. — Dultin Davies Sales Manager at LaFontaine CDJR of Lansing stops by to discuss LaFontaine's $1000.00 Down Payment Assistance process, and also their Certified Pre-Owned program for all makes and models. For more information please visit lafontainecdjrlansing.com or call (517) 816-3792.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook