LaFontaine CDJR Lansing and Okemos - 01/26/26

LANSING, Mich. — LaFontaine CDJR Lansing and Okemos, two locations to serve you better!
For more information:
LaFontaine CDJR Lansing
6131 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Lansing, MI
(517) 325-5157
LaFontaineCDJRLansing.com
LaFontaine CDJR Okemos
3382 Hulett Road.
Okemos, MI
(517) 758-3400
LaFontaineCDJROkemos.com
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.