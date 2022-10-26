LaFontaine Buick GMC - 10/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Joslin, Sales Manager at LaFontaine Buick GMC talks about all of the moves that LaFontaine is making in Lansing. For more information please visit lafontainebuickgmclansing.com or call (517) 325-9180.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook