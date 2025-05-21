LaFontaine Automotive Group - 05/21/25

LaFontaine Lansing is proud to support Mason On the Road as this year’s non-profit sponsor. We're committed to giving back to the community, and this event is a great way to do just that. Jim Messick shares that the Mason Food Bank was chosen because of its vital role in helping local families in need and making a real difference in the lives of our neighbors. For more information please visit LafontaineLansing.com.
