LaFontaine Automotive - 2/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Casey Jacobsen, Grassroots Marketing Manager for LaFontaine Automotive talks about a very heartfelt initiative they have with MSU students this February as they support two very special nonprofits and our Lansing community. For more information please visit FamilyDeal.com/ucancervive or call (517) 394-1200.

