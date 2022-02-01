LaFontaine Automotive - 2/1/22

LANSING, Mich. — Casey Jacobsen, Grassroots Marketing Manager for LaFontaine Automotive talks about a very heartfelt initiative they have with MSU students this February as they support two very special nonprofits and our Lansing community. For more information please visit FamilyDeal.com/ucancervive or call (517) 394-1200.
