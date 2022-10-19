LaFontaine Auto Group - 10/19/22

LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Welch, Corporate Manager at LaFontaine Auto Group talks about the growth of LaFontaine in Lansing and Grand Rapids and the need for new team members to join the LaFontaine Family! For more information please visit FamilyDeal.com or call (248) 861-2596.

