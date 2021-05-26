K's Precious Care - 5/26/21

Kindra Jackson, Owner of K's Precious Care Learning Center, Inc. talks about why she started her daycare business. She also discusses all of the different programming that is available. For more information please visit KsPreciousCareLearningCenter.com or call (517) 706-9480.

