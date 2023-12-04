Watch Now
Kringle Holiday Market - 12/4/23

Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 10:19:05-05

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Reinhardt, Director of Downtown Community Development at DLI, Inc. and Erik Larson, Executive Director of Impression 5 Science Center talk about talk about what you can find at this year's Kringle Holiday Market in Downtown Lansing! For more information please visit the Kringle Holiday Market Fridays and Saturdays December 1st through 22nd from 4pm to 7pm.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

