Kringle Holiday Market - 12/4/23

LANSING, Mich. — Julie Reinhardt, Director of Downtown Community Development at DLI, Inc. and Erik Larson, Executive Director of Impression 5 Science Center talk about talk about what you can find at this year's Kringle Holiday Market in Downtown Lansing! For more information please visit the Kringle Holiday Market Fridays and Saturdays December 1st through 22nd from 4pm to 7pm.

