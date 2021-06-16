Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Kingdom Life Church - 6/16/21

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 11:41:17-04

Coye Bouyer, Pastor at Kingdom Life Church talks about what they are doing in response to the need for social injustice and racial tension and encourages everyone to attend the 517Agape Racial Healing Prayer Room. For more information please visit klifechurch.org or call (517) 882-4660.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019