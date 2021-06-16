Kingdom Life Church - 6/16/21

Coye Bouyer, Pastor at Kingdom Life Church talks about what they are doing in response to the need for social injustice and racial tension and encourages everyone to attend the 517Agape Racial Healing Prayer Room. For more information please visit klifechurch.org or call (517) 882-4660.

