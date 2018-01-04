Kellie's Consignments - 1/4/18

Kellie's Consignments
8:32 AM, Jan 4, 2018

Kellie Johnson, Founder & Owner at Kellie's Consignment shares with us the reopening of Wooden Skate as Kellie’s Consignments. For more information, please visit their website at www.kelliesconsignments.com.

