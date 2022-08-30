Keep Our Children Warm - 8/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — Amber Lozowsky of Keep Our Children Warm talks about their 1st Annual Keep Kids Warm event on September 18th at Bone Island Grille in Jackson. For more information please visit them on Facebook at 1st Annual Keep the Kids Warm or call (517) 414-8954.

