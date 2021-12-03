K & L Communications - 12/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — Michael Walters, Joe Sharpe & Brad Vancalbergh, Owners of K&L Telecommunications talk about their service area and why they have excellent service and all of the technology they have available. For more information please call (517) 208-5880.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.