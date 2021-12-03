K & L Communications - 12/3/21

LANSING, Mich. — Michael Walters, Joe Sharpe & Brad Vancalbergh, Owners of K&L Telecommunications talk about their service area and why they have excellent service and all of the technology they have available. For more information please call (517) 208-5880.

