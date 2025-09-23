Junior Patriots - Nonprofit - 09/23/25

LANSING, Mich. — Robert J. Smith, MFA, Sharon Roznowski, M.Ed., and Junior Patriots are turning 1,000+ young Americans into #1 Best Selling Authors in 2025. Your kids can be a part of it!
Your school or youth group can be the very first group in our home state of Michigan to become #1 Best Selling Authors in our WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series. For more information please visit JuniorPatriots.us or call (407) 508-0200.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.