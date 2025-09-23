Junior Patriots - Nonprofit - 09/23/25

LANSING, Mich. — Robert J. Smith, MFA, Sharon Roznowski, M.Ed., and Junior Patriots are turning 1,000+ young Americans into #1 Best Selling Authors in 2025. Your kids can be a part of it!

Your school or youth group can be the very first group in our home state of Michigan to become #1 Best Selling Authors in our WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series. For more information please visit JuniorPatriots.us or call (407) 508-0200.

