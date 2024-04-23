Junior League of Lansing - 04/23/24

LANSING, Mich. — Ana Whitman, Fund Development Vice President of Junior League of Lansing stops by to highlight Junior League of Lansing and their upcoming fundraiser, bRUNch and Walk with League 5k on June 2, 2024. For more information, please visit https://www.jllansing.org/brunch-walk-with-league-5k/

