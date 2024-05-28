Judy Winter, Executive Producer- CAMP RICSTAR - 05/28/24

LANSING, Mich. — Judy Winter, Executive Producer of CAMP RICSTAR, and co-founder of the Eric 'RicStar' Music Therapy Camp at MSU, talks with Debra Hart about the film's exciting festival run, and the camp's upcoming 22nd year in June. For more information please visit JudyWinter.com / CampRicstar.com / cms.msu.edu or call (517) 355-7661.

