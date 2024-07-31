Interview with Joyce Palmer of JP Financial Group, LLC - 07/31/24

LANSING, Mich. — Joyce Palmer, CEO and Managing Partner of JP Financial Group shares insight on how she specializes in working with nurses and women in the medical field. For more information please visit jpfinancialgroupllc.com or call (704) 543-6269.

