Joey's Pet Outfitters - 1/6/22

LANSING, Mich. — Mark P. Marquardt, Owner of Joey's Pet Outfitters and Kim Harless, Vice President and Treasury Management Officer at Dart Bank talk about Dart Banks Banking on Business Program and how Joey's Pet Outfitters is a family owned pet shop specializing in creating a custom fit for your dogs and cats nutrition and apparel. For more information please visit JoeysPetOutfitters.com or call (517) 655-1072. To learn more about Dart Bank's Banking on Business please visit DartBank.com or call (517) 676-3661.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook