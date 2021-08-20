Joes Body Shop Inc - 8/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kim Harless, Vice President and Treasury Management Officer at Dart Bank congratulates this months Banking on Business winner Joes Body Shop Inc. Joe Audia, Owner of Joes Body Shop Inc. talks about the process of getting your car fixed after a wreck and how they are able to help you out. For more information please visit JoesBodyShopInc.com or call (517) 625-6340. To learn more about Dart Bank's Banking on Business program and to enter your favorite business to be featured please visit DartBank.com or call (517) 676-3661.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook