JobSTAR-United Way of Jackson County - 7/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kristen Pryor, Success Coach with JobSTAR talks about what JobSTAR is what benefits a success coach brings to businesses and workers. For more information please visit uwjackson.org/jobstar or call 517-784-0511.

