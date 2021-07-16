JobSTAR-United Way of Jackson County - 7/16/21

LANSING, Mich. — Kristen Pryor, Success Coach with JobSTAR talks about what JobSTAR is what benefits a success coach brings to businesses and workers. For more information please visit uwjackson.org/jobstar or call 517-784-0511.
