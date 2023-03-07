Jeff Burke & Associates Keller Williams Realty - 3/7/23

LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Burke, Owner of Jeff Burke & Associates partners up with Jeff Lazaros, visionary of Strikeout Baseball, is excited to bring a new experience for the youth and Lansing area. We're encouraging everyone to buy a brick and be apart of history. For more information, please visit Strikeoutbaseballusa.org or by calling 517-853-6385.

