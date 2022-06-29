Jax Kar Wash - 6/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Joanne Alvin, Talent Acquisition Director at Jax Kar Wash talks about hiring for their state of the art car wash coming soon to the Jackson, Hillsdale and Angola, IN areas. For more information please visit JaxKarWash.com/employment or call (248) 579-9745.

