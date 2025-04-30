Jackson Home Show - 4/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Jackson Home Show kicks off on Friday. Get home inspirations inside Westwood Mall. Today we will talk to Bart Loeb from the home show. He will discuss how Michigan's best home improvement companies can answer your questions. For more information visit MichiganHomeShows.com or call (734) 320-5322.

