Jackson Downtown Development Authority - 06/06/24

LANSING, Mich. — Beth Kuiper, Executive Director of the Jackson Downtown Development Authority, talks about the exciting events happening in Downtown Jackson this summer. For more information, visit jacksondda.org/events or call (517) 768-6410.

