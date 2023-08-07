Jackson County Fair - 8/7/23

LANSING, Mich. — Denise Owens, Jackson County Fair Manager talks about what to expect at the 169th Jackson County Fair going on now through August 12th. For more information please visit JacksonCountyFair.net or call (517) 788-4405.

