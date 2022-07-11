Watch Now
Jackson County Fair - 7/11/22

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 09:59:36-04

LANSING, Mich. — Denise Owens, Manager of the Jackson County Fair talks about the concerts and acts that will be at the fair in August! For more information or to purchase tickets visit JacksonCountyFair.net or by calling 517-788-4405.

