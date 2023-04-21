Jackson County Fair - 4/21/23

LANSING, Mich. — Denise Owens, Fair Manager with the Jackson County Fair talks about how tickets for all shows at the Jackson County Fair Aug 6-12th are on sale now at the box office 517-788-4405 or online at ETIX.COM or jacksoncountyfair.net

