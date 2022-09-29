Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 9/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Craig Hatch, President & CEO and Amanda Loveland Marketing & Development Director at Jackson County Chamber of Commerce talk about the upcoming JAXPO Business Showcase on October 13th at the American 1 Event Center. For more information please visit jacksonchamber.org or call (517) 782-8221.
