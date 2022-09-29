Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 9/29/22

LANSING, Mich. — Craig Hatch, President & CEO and Amanda Loveland Marketing & Development Director at Jackson County Chamber of Commerce talk about the upcoming JAXPO Business Showcase on October 13th at the American 1 Event Center. For more information please visit jacksonchamber.org or call (517) 782-8221.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook