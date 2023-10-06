Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 10/6/23

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Tarrant, President & CEO and Amanda Loveland, Marketing Director with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce invite business owners and professionals to JAXPO Business Showcase on October 19th to learn about new and growing businesses in Jackson County, Michigan. For more information please visit jacksonchamber.org or call (517) 782-8221.

