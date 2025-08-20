Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 08/20/25

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Buchanan, VP of Marketing & Communications for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson, shares how they have recently brought together the community by initiating a county-wide, 20-year vision planning process called Drive Jackson. Also, learn about the NEW Irish Hills Gravel Bike Race coming this October in Brooklyn. For more information please visit jacksonchamber.org or call (517) 782-8221.

Irish Hills Gravel Bike Race

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Starting and Ending at Michigan International Speedway

Both 50 and 100 KM routes available in a variety of categories

Registration is NOW open at IrishHillsGravel.com

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook