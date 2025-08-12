Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 08/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — AIQ: Artificial Intelligence Quotient Workshop Will Demystify AI

Rachel Buchanan, VP of Marketing and Communications with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, shares a unique opportunity to demystify Artificial Intelligence through the AIQ: Artificial Intelligence Quotient Workshop on September 18. Experts from Google and Microsoft will lead attendees through a bold, hands-on experience designed to demystify AI and give you practical tools to transform the way you work. For more information please visit JacksonChamber.org or call (517) 782-8221.

