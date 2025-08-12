Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 08/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — AIQ: Artificial Intelligence Quotient Workshop Will Demystify AI
Rachel Buchanan, VP of Marketing and Communications with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, shares a unique opportunity to demystify Artificial Intelligence through the AIQ: Artificial Intelligence Quotient Workshop on September 18. Experts from Google and Microsoft will lead attendees through a bold, hands-on experience designed to demystify AI and give you practical tools to transform the way you work. For more information please visit JacksonChamber.org or call (517) 782-8221.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.