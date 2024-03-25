Jackson County Chamber of Commerce - 03/25/24

LANSING, Mich. — Ryan Tarrant, President & CEO of Jackson County Chamber of Commerce stops by to chat about the National Civics Bee coming to Jackson on April 10th! For more information please visit jacksonchamber.org/bee or call (517) 782-8221.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook