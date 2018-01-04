Jackson College - 1/4/18

Jackson College
9:06 AM, Jan 4, 2018

Lee Hampton, Director Multicultural Affairs, Jackson College, and Alan Wade, Publisher/Editor, The Jackson Blazer, tell us about annual MLK celebration event coming up on January 13th. For more information, please visit their website at www.jccmi.edu or give them a call at (517) 787-0800.

