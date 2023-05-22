Jackson Chamber of Commerce - 5/22/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tim Booth, Director of Events with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce talks about partnering with the University of Michigan Ross School of Business for a premier professional development day on June 21st. For more information please visit jacksonchamber.org/ross

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook